Major Film Casting Director Comes To Spin LA
10/12/2024
Lisa Beach returns to SPiN LA to work with our performers.
SPiN LA is so lucky to have Lisa working with our performers and giving her advice to help them advance in their acting careers.
Lisa Beach has cast such films as:
"Logan"
"Vacation"
We're the Millers"
"The Wolverine"
"Horrible Bosses"
"17 Again"
"Hannah Montana the Movie"
"Fred Claus"
"Wedding Crashers"
“Scream Franchises”
