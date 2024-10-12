Eight Of A Family Die In Accident On Dussehra In Haryana's Kaithal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kaithal (Haryana), Oct 12 (IANS) In a tragic accident on Dussehra, eight members of a family died when their car in which they were travelling, plunged into Mundri Canal, here on Saturday morning, said.

The bodies of 7 of them have already been recovered, while the search operation for a missing girl is on.

The family, including three children and four women, was on their way to the Guru Ravidas temple in Guhna village to offer prayers when the accident occurred. They left home at around 8.30 on Saturday morning.

Their car, an Alto, reportedly went out of control near Mundri and fell into the canal.

Villagers who witnessed the incident rushed to the scene and, after some efforts, managed to pull the car out of the water.

All occupants were then taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared seven of them brought dead. The body of a 15-year-old girl has not yet been found, and rescue operations are going on.

The driver of the car survived but sustained severe injuries. He has been admitted to a government hospital in Kaithal and is undergoing treatment.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lalit Kumar said,“Eight members of a family from Deeg village had left for worship at Baba Ladana and were on the way when their car went out of control and plunged into the Mundari canal. Police got the information about the accident and soon reached the spot and started the rescue operation. Bodies of seven have been recovered. The search operation to find the missing girl is on.”

The cause of the accident is under investigation, he said.

This tragic accident has cast a pall of grief over the entire region. Villagers and local residents are calling for urgent improvements to the road condition to prevent such accidents in future.