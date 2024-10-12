Cympire Has Won The Tender To Provide The Cybersecurity Simulator Platform For The IDF

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Cympire will provide the IDF its cybersecurity training and assessment platform, with its advanced Range technology, training content and services.

RAANANA, ISRAEL, October 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cympire is proud to announce that the company has won the tender to provide the cybersecurity simulator for the IDF.Under the contract Cympire will provide the IDF its cybersecurity training and assessment platform, integrated with its advanced Cyber Range as well as online training content and training services.“We are honored to be selected by the IDF for this critical project. Cympire's platform offers the most advanced capabilities for building cyber defense skills, and we are committed to supporting the IDF in maintaining their leading edge in cybersecurity.” Yaniv Shachar, CEO Cympire.“This partnership underscores Cympire's ability to meet the demands of elite military cyber units. By leveraging Cympire's platform, the IDF will enhance its ability to counter advanced cyber threats effectively. I am excited to see this technology being utilized in one of the world's most challenging and dynamic cyber defense environments.” - Maj. Gen. Neil S. Hersey, former Deputy Commanding General – Operations U.S. Army Cyber Command, Senior Advisor to Cympire.“The IDF's decision to adopt Cympire's platform highlights its effectiveness in simulating realistic cyber threats and challenges. Cympire's training environment mirrors the complexity and scale of modern cyberattacks, ensuring that cyber teams are ready to protect critical assets from emerging threats.” - Bob Flores, Former CTO of the CIA, Senior Advisor to Cympire.About CympireFounded in 2020, Cympire is a leader in cybersecurity training solutions, offering a cloud-native, military-grade platform that provides hyper-realistic training environments. Designed to meet the needs of military, government, enterprise organizations, and higher education, Cympire enables its users to“train-as-they-fight,” ensuring mission-critical readiness.

