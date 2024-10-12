Russia's War Casualty Toll Up By 1,290 In Past 24 Hrs
Date
10/12/2024 3:08:24 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian forces have suffered an estimated 667,630 casualties, including 1,290 soldiers killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.
This is reported on facebook by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform saw.
Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 8,962 Russian tanks (+9 in the past day), 17,827 (+27) armored fighting vehicles, 19,381 (+59) artillery systems, 1,230 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 976 air defense systems, 369 warplanes, 329 helicopters, 16,947 (+110) UAVs, 2,619 cruise missiles, 28 warships / cutters, a submarine, 26,513 (+115) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,434 (+38) units of specialized equipment.
The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 11, as of 22:00, a total of 146 combat clashes with Russian troops were reported along the frontlines in the past 24 hours.
MENAFN12102024000193011044ID1108772077
