Four Civilians Injured In Kherson Region As Result Of Russian Shelling Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, four people were due to Russian shelling over the past day.

Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA), Oleksandr Prokudin posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

The covered 21 settlements in the region, including the city of Kherson and surrounding villages and towns, such as Sadove, Antonivka, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Molodizhne, Kizomys, Stanislav, Shyroka Balka, Oleksandrivka, Mykilske, as well as Beryslav, Dudchany, Sablukivka, Tomaryne, Novooleksandrivka, Shliakhove, Zmiivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Kozatske, and Vesele.

The Russian forces hit a medical facility, an administrative building, and a cellular tower, damaging residential areas, multi-story buildings, and around 15 private houses.

Gas infrastructure, warehouses, and private vehicles were also affected.

Chief of the Kherson City Military Administration (CMA) Roman Mrochko reported 10 attacks on Kherson territorial community within a day, which resulted in damage to private houses, a gas pipeline section, warehouses, and vehicles.

As result of the enemy's strikes, three people suffered injuries of varying severity. They are provided with medical assistance.

As reported earlier, on October 10, Russian strikes also caused injuries to three people.