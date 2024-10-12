General Staff: 169 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines Over Past Day, Most In Pokrovsk, Kurakhove Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day on the front lines, there were 169 engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian army, with the highest concentration of Russian in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors of the front.

This is according to the General Staff of the of Ukraine operational update as of 8:00, Saturday, October 12, posted on , Ukrinform reports.

On October 11, the Russian forces launched two missile strikes on the Ukrainian positions and populated areas, 74 airstrikes, and dropped 110 guided bombs. Additionally, there were over 5,000 artillery attacks, including 155 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and more than 1,530 kamikaze drones deployed.

Russian airstrikes targeted areas near the settlements of Richky, Yastrubyne, Osoivka, Bezsalivka, Bondarivshchyna, Rybytsi, Kysla Dubyna, Stepne, Obody, Yuriieve, Rivne, Oleshnia, Katerynivka, Cherkaska Lozova, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Novoiehorivka, Yasnohorivka, Siversk, Zakytne, Dyliivka, Kramatorsk, Valentynivka, Katerynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka, Kalynove, Antonivka, Yasna Poliana, Zolota Nyva, Makarivka, Bohoyavlenka, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Tavriiske, and Kozatske.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian aviation, missile, and artillery units struck two Russian command posts, 18 troops and equipment clusters, one artillery system, an electronic warfare station, and an air defense unit.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attempted but failed to break through near Tykhe.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russian forces carried out 23 attacks repelled by the Ukrainian forces near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova, Kucherivka, Synkivka, Kruhliakivka, Novoosynove, Vyshneve, and Pishchane.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian forces launched 21 attacks, attempting to breach the Ukrainian defenses near Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Terni, Zarichne, Makiivka, Novosadove, Nevske, Bilohorivka, and Katerynivka,

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Russian troops unsuccessfully attempted eight attacks near Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, 15 attacks were repelled, primarily around Toretsk, as well as near Nelipivka and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian forces halted 20 Russian assaults near Krutyi Yar, Myroliubivka, and Selydove, with the most intense attacks focused near Selydove and Lysivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, 32 Russian attacks were repelled, with the heaviest fighting near Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, and Vodiane. Additionally, the Russian forces carried out assaults near Novoselydivka, Maksymilianivka, Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Zoriane, Kurakhove, Zhelanne Druhe, Tsukuryne, Kurakhivka, and Antonivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy intensified pressure, conducting 15 assaults near Bohoyavlenka, Zolota Nyva, Rivnopil, Novoukrainske, Novodarivka, Levadne, and Olhinske, deploying both bomber and assault aircraft.

No offensive actions of the enemy were recorded in the Huliaipole and Orikhiv sectors.

The operation is ongoing in Russia's Kursk region, where the enemy's aircraft reportedly carried out strikes on their own villages, with 18 airstrikes and 23 bombs impacting Russian-held areas.

No signs of offensive group formation were observed in the Volyn and Polissia sectors, though the Russian forces continue to use artillery and aviation from their territory to strike the Ukrainian border areas in Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army lost 1,290 personnel in Ukraine over the past day.