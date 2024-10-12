Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Spanish King On Nat'l Day
10/12/2024 3:04:51 AM
KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Saturday sent a cable of congratulations to Spain's King Felipe VI on the occasion of his country's National Day, wishing him everlasting wellness. (pickup previous)
