Kuwait PM Congratulates Spanish King On Nat'l Day


10/12/2024 3:04:51 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Saturday sent a cable of congratulations to Spain's King Felipe VI on the occasion of his country's National Day. (pickup previous)
