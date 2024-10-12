عربي


Hezbollah Says Launched Missiles On Israeli Base Near Haifa


10/12/2024 3:02:31 AM

AFP

Beirut, Lebanon: Lebanese group Hezbollah on Saturday said it launched a salvo of missiles at an Israeli military base south of the coastal city of Haifa, as Israelis marked the Yom Kippur holiday.

Hezbollah fighters struck a base "south of the city of Haifa, targeting the explosives factory there with a salvo of... missiles", the group said in a statement.

The Peninsula

