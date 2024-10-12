Black Sea Update: Two Russian Missile Carriers On Combat Duty
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two Russian navy vessels carrying Kalibr cruise missiles remain on combat duty in the Black Sea as of Saturday morning.
That's according to the Ukrainian Naval Forces , Ukrinform reports.
"There are two enemy warships in the Black Sea that are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to eight missiles; there are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov," the report notes.
Also, according to the Navy, there are two enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, of which one is a Kalibr carrier with a total salvo of up to four missiles.
As part of the Kerch Strait commercial navigation monitoring, during the past day, Russia allowed 12 ships to cross into the Black Sea from the Sea of Azov, of which four moved on toward the Bosphorus Strait, and five vessels crossed into the Sea of Azov, including two that were heading from the Bosphorus Strait.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, within 9-12 months Ukraine expects to see a court ruling in the case of violation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.
