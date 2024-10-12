Dussehra 2024: 'Israel-Hamas War Cause Of Concern', Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat At Vijayadashami Celebrations Top Pts
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Dussehra 2024: 'Israel-Hamas war cause of concern' said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at VIjayadashami Utsav in Nagpur, on Saturday.
The RSS chief performed Shastra Puja on the occasion of VijayaDashami. Nitin Gadkari, former ISRO Chief K. Sivan were also present.
