Howard G. Buffett, Valentina Ferrer And J. Balvin Support Youth At Glasswing International's Tenth Annual Benefit Gala

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Our Foundation's core mission is to catalyze transformational change to improve the and quality of life for the world's most impoverished and marginalized populations.," said Mr. Buffett. "Glasswing has been a key partner for us in that effort in Latin America, where we have not only been able to impact the lives of millions of young people, but also demonstrate what is possible when you invest in communities."

The Howard G. Buffett Foundation and Glasswing first began partnering in 2018, enhancing public safety and social cohesion through the revitalization of public spaces and community-driven initiatives in El Salvador, where Glasswing is based. The collaboration has since expanded to include programs such as Jóvenes Líderes de Impacto ("Youth Impact Leaders"), an innovative youth service corps that provides first-work experiences, life-skills training, and transitional support to young people in the Mayan highlands of Guatemala and urban Honduras as they develop and lead community projects. Due to the program's success, it is being scaled nationwide together with the First Lady of Guatemala, Lucrecia Peinado; the United States government; and other partners.

"Central American youth can be agents for change in their home countries if we are bold enough to believe and invest in them," said Mr. Buffett. "We thank Glasswing for always believing and always investing."

Glasswing's gala also honored

model and entrepreneur Valentina Ferrer for her volunteer service and mentorship to recently arrived migrant youth in New York City. During her remarks, Ms. Ferrer announced a new partnership with Glasswing and global artist J. Balvin to support youth in New York City and Colombia through Mr. Balvin's foundation Vibra En Alta. The event, hosted during National Hispanic Heritage Month and on World Mental Health Day, brought together a diverse group of over 450 people, including business leaders, fashion pioneers and icons, diplomats, cause-driven celebrities, media, and intellectuals, who were greeted by co-founders, Celina de Sola, Ken Baker, and Diego de Sola, as well as the board of Glasswing International.

Gala co-chairs included Carmen Busquets, Pioneer Luxury Fashion Entrepreneur; Valentina Bueno Marin, Executive Director, Con Cora Foundation, founded by international artist Karol G; and Jana Pasquel de Shapiro, President, Munnu The Gem Palace North America. The evening's dinner host was Glasswing Board Chair John Moore, Head of Latin America and Chairman of Global Capital Markets, Americas, Morgan Stanley, and the host committee included Victoria Alianelli, Christina Almeida, Alexandra Araujo, Alida Boer, Mayra Hernández, Gabriela Henault, Joseph "Mongo" Mongeluzzi, PJ Pamulo, Alfredo Samayoa, and Mauricio Samayoa. The event took place at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City; guests enjoyed cocktails, dinner, dancing, and a special musical performance by DJ Bash.

About Glasswing International

Glasswing International is an El Salvador–based nonprofit organization that is on a mission to build a brighter future for communities across the Americas. Glasswing transforms existing public schools into safe community spaces that improve learning outcomes; equips frontline workers to radically expand access to mental health support; and increases economic opportunities through vocational and entrepreneurial training, service learning and active peer networks. Since 2007, Glasswing has mobilized and invested over $220 million in Latin America, the Caribbean and New York City and impacted over six million people's lives, mobilizing over 150,000 volunteers in the process. For more information, visit:

