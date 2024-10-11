(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into United Natural Foods, ("United Natural" or the "Company") (NYSE: UNFI ).

In March 2023, the Company disclosed year-over-year declines of $6 million in gross and over 71% in net income and per diluted share for its fiscal 2023 second quarter, despite a 6% increase in net sales, and slashed its guidance for adjusted EBITDA guidance by approximately $115 million, or approximately 13.3% due primarily to "lower procurement and inventory gains, resulting from, among several things, supply chain volatility, and a deceleration in the sequential rate of inflation."

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. Recently, the court presiding over that case denied the Company's motion to dismiss in part, allowing the case to move forward.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether United Natural's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.



About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit .

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

