AGC Of California Announces Winners Of The 37Th Annual Construction Safety Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Associated General Contractors (AGC) of California announced the winners of the 37th annual Safety Excellence Awards (CSEA). In partnership with HammerTech, the event was hosted on Thursday, Oct. 3, during the 2024 CONSTRUCT Annual at the Omni Rancho Las Palmas in Rancho Mirage.

"As leaders in the construction industry, our commitment is to ensure every work environment is safe and secure. Safety not only drives our success in project completion but also embodies our responsibility to protect each worker," said Peter Tateishi, chief executive officer at AGC of California. "We, as an industry, are continually advancing our safety standards, striving for excellence and cultivating a culture where safety on jobsite is prioritized above all else. I would like to congratulate all the winners of this year's safety awards; their dedication and hard work set a benchmark for the entire construction industry."

The Construction Safety Excellence Awards celebrated California construction companies and individuals for their dedication to safety excellence by drawing several hundred attendees, including construction executives, safety professionals, and student chapter members.

The awards ceremony featured insights from key industry figures, including 2024 AGC of California Safety & Health Council Chair, Justin Wheaton, environmental safety and health director with Skanska, and Georgia Bergers, global vice president of marketing with HammerTech, a partner and sponsor of the event. AGC of California President-Elect Pat Kelly, Granite Construction, helped kick off the safety awards and welcomed attendees. In addition, keynote speaker Hamilton Baiden, chief executive officer of YouTurn Health, delivered a powerful address on integrating mental health initiatives, such as substance use disorders and suicide prevention programs, into comprehensive workforce safety strategies.

"At AGC of California, we're committed to partnering with our member companies to elevate the conversation around safety, ensuring every worker feels supported both physically and emotionally. Recognizing that true safety integrates mental health, we've initiated key programs to boost mental health awareness,"

said Brian Mello, associate vice president of Engagement & Regulatory Affairs at AGC of California. "By addressing the holistic needs of our workforce, we can continue to protect and empower our industry's most valuable asset-its people."

AGC of California is set to present its esteemed Harry Eckstein Safety Professional of the Year Award during the prestigious Installation & Awards Gala, scheduled for Feb. 7, 2025, at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco. The CSEA underscores the importance of recognizing outstanding achievements in safety within the industry, celebrating those who exemplify excellence and commitment to safety standards.

Congratulations to the 37th Annual CSEA Winners:

Building Division

Under 500,000 Worker Hours –

o BNBuilders

Over 800,000 Worker Hours –

o HENSEL PHELPS

Heavy, Civil and Highway Division

Under 300,000 Worker Hours –

o NOVA Group, Inc.

400,000-800,000 Worker Hours –

o Sully-Miller Contracting Co.

Over 1,000,000 Worker Hours -

o Granite Construction

Specialty Contractor Division



Specialty Division Under 1,000,000 Worker Hours-

o ISEC, Inc.

Over 2,000,000 Worker Hours-

o ACCO Engineered Systems

Specialized Awards

Individual Safety Effort of a Project Superintendent –

o Jose Castellanos, Senior Field Superintendent, Blois Construction, Inc.



Safety on a High-Hazard Project –

o Granite Construction Company - BNSF Railway,

San Bernardino Mt. Vernon Bridge Replacement Project

About the Associated General Contractors of California

Since 1920, the Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of California) has worked alongside members to provide advocacy, education, career development, and networking opportunities to experienced and next generation construction and contracting professionals. AGC advocates for contractors with state and local governments, while helping members connect with industry leaders through services, innovative programs, and events. Learn more at .

