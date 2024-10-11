Resurgent Brazilian Defense Sector Eyes Major Global Role

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's defense sector has seen a significant resurgence, aiming to reestablish itself as a leading global defense exporter.



Once the world's 8th largest defense product exporter in the 1980s, Brazil is now pushing to regain its former standing. The country is also aiming to surpass its previous achievements.



Between January and August 2024, Brazil's defense exports reached R$8.96 billion ($1.6 billion), tying the record set in 2021 and marking the industry's best performance in over a decade.



This resurgence is part of Brazil's broader ambition to become a powerhouse in the global defense market. The Brazilian Defense Industrial Base (BID) has expanded significantly, now including 235 companies.



These companies produce around 1,700 different products, ranging from aircraft and light weapons to ammunition and non-lethal weapons.







This growth has not only advanced Brazil's technological capabilities but also bolstered its economy-contributing 3.58% to the Gross Domestic Product and supporting 2.9 million jobs directly and indirectly.

Strategic Investments and Future Opportunities

Strategic government initiatives, such as the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC), aim to enhance the Armed Forces' capabilities. The program dedicates R$58.24 billion ($10.4 billion) over three years to research and development.



Additionally, a six-year cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Defense and the National Confederation of Industry focuses on leveraging data-driven intelligence to identify new market opportunities.



Despite these efforts, Brazil still faces challenges, notably in military spending, which, as of 2022, was $20.21 billion, or 1.05% of its GDP. To truly compete on the global stage, investment might need to increase to between 2-3% of GDP.



The global defense market, worth about $1.5 trillion annually, presents substantial opportunities. Brazil is keen to capitalize on sectors like aerospace, cybersecurity, satellite technology, and naval systems.



Beyond military applications, these investments also spur advancements in related industries, including medical treatments through nuclear energy research.



Brazil's legal framework, notably Law 12.598/12, supports private investment in the defense sector, fostering innovation and attracting new business ventures.



With its recent export achievements and strategic investments, Brazil is well on its path toward reclaiming a significant position in the global defense market.



The journey is challenging, but it holds promising potential for Brazil. The country could emerge once again as a major player in international defense exports.

