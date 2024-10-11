Russians Hit Forest Area In Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi District With Glide Bomb Mayor
10/11/2024 7:10:32 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has struck a forest area in Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi district with a guided aerial bomb.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"According to preliminary information, there was a hit in a forest area of the Shevchenkivskyi district," the report reads.
There were no casualties or destruction.
