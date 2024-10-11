Civilian Casualties Reported As Enemy Launches 98 Strikes On Sumy Region
Date
10/11/2024 7:10:32 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched 98 strikes on the Sumy region on Friday, with civilian casualties reported.
The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"During the day, the Russians carried out 98 shelling attacks on border areas and settlements in the Sumy region. Some 216 explosions were recorded," the post said.
According to the military administration, enemy attacks targeted the Sumy, Khotin, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Svesa, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske communities.
MENAFN11102024000193011044ID1108771643
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.