Civilian Casualties Reported As Enemy Launches 98 Strikes On Sumy Region

Russian forces launched 98 strikes on the Sumy region on Friday, with civilian casualties reported.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"During the day, the Russians carried out 98 shelling on border areas and settlements in the Sumy region. Some 216 explosions were recorded," the post said.

According to the military administration, enemy attacks targeted the Sumy, Khotin, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Svesa, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske communities.