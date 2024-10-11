Kuwait: Iraq's Stability, Security Are Essential For Stability Of Entire Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait reiterated on Friday that the stability and security of the Republic of Iraq are integral to the stability and security of the entire region.

Diplomatic Attaché

of Kuwait's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Khaled emphasized the vital role of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) in his speech at the UN General Assembly meeting of the draft budget for 2025.

Al-Sabah renewed Kuwait's commitment to supporting the efforts of the United Nations, particularly the (UNAMI) mission which has proven effective in improving security and political stability, supporting the electoral process and assisting in reconstruction and development efforts in Iraq.

UNAMI plays an important role in assisting the Iraqi government and people address the major challenges that hinder the country's path towards stability and development, he argued.

The Kuwaiti diplomat praised the UN's support to Iraq through provision of technical and logistical assistance, promotion of human rights, and coordination of humanitarian relief efforts.

"The State of Kuwait - as a neighbor and sister to the Republic of Iraq - continues to offer all forms of backing to promote the stability of Iraq, whether through financial contributions or humanitarian and development initiatives that contribute to improving the living conditions of the Iraqi people," Al-Sabah said.

He emphasized that the continued effective work of the UNAMI mission requires adequate funding and the necessary resources for the full implementation of its tasks.

Al-Sabah, therefore, called on the Member States of the Fifth Committee of the General Assembly at its 79th session to provide UNAMI with the necessary financial support to ensure the continuation of its important work.

He underlined the importance of continued cooperation between the United Nations and the Republic of Iraq.

He added that the UNAMI would remain an essential tool to support Iraq's stability and ensure the well-being of the Iraqi people.

He reiterated Kuwait's full commitment to supporting the UNAMI in its journey towards achieving peace and development and to pursue the key issues of the recovery of missing Kuwaitis, Kuwaiti National Archives and Kuwaiti properties. (end) ast

MENAFN11102024000071011013ID1108771619