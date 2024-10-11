IMF Approves $825 Million Package For Côte D’Ivoire’S Economic Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ivorian reached a landmark agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on October 9, 2024, in Abidjan.



This deal will provide Côte d'Ivoire with approximately $825 million to support its economic development and climate initiatives. The agreement marks a significant step towards the country's goal of achieving upper-middle-income status.



The IMF package consists of two main components: a $498 million disbursement under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangements, and a $327 million allocation from the Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST).



These funds aim to bolster macroeconomic stability and facilitate structural economic transformation in Côte d'Ivoire. Côte d'Ivoire's economy has demonstrated remarkable resilience, with real GDP growth projected to reach 6.1% in 2024.



This is a slight decline from the 6.2% growth recorded in 2023. The country's inflation rate is expected to hover around 3.8% in 2024. Meanwhile, the government has committed to reducing the budget deficit to 4% of GDP in 2024.







As part of this agreement, the Ivorian authorities have pledged to implement several key reforms. These include introducing additional revenue measures and continuing fiscal consolidation efforts.

IMF Deal and Sustainable Growth

Strengthening domestic revenue mobilization and governance is also a key focus. Climate change mitigation and adaptation form a crucial part of this IMF deal.



The agreement emphasizes the need to bolster climate policy governance and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It also highlights the importance of increasing green and sustainable financing for both private and public enterprises.



With a population of nearly 32 million and sustained economic growth, Côte d'Ivoire is cementing its position as a major economic player in West Africa .



The successful implementation of these reforms and effective utilization of IMF funds will be crucial for maintaining the country's growth trajectory.



This deal demonstrates Côte d'Ivoire's proactive approach to economic stability and growth, as well as the IMF's continued support for developing economies.



As the country moves forward with this new financial backing, the coming years will be critical. They will determine the impact of the IMF deal.



In short, it will be essential to see if it truly catalyzes the nation's economic transformation and helps achieve its ambitious development goals.

