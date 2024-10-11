Rev. Carol Dooley's 'Heaven Has No Address' Offers A Glimpse Into Spiritual Transitions At The Frankfurt Book Fair 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Heaven Has No Address"

An exploration of life beyond the physical realm comes to Frankfurt.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rev. Carol Dooley, R.N., presents her moving and insightful work“Heaven Has No Address” at this year's Frankfurt Fair, offering readers a profound look into the final stages of life and the spiritual journeys beyond. The book will be featured at The Maple Staple booth, Hall 5.1, Stand C35, from October 16-20, 2024. Visitors to the fair will have the chance to receive free copies of the book, providing them with an opportunity to delve into the meaningful insights it offers.“Heaven Has No Address” delves into the deeply personal and spiritual experiences of hospice patients as they near the end of life, capturing the transitions from the physical realm to the spiritual one. Through moving real-life accounts, Rev. Dooley illustrates how the spirit lingers, briefly returning to loved ones to provide closure and hope, confirming that life continues beyond earthly existence. It is a tender exploration of grief, closure, and the eternal nature of the soul.As a retired nurse and ordained minister, Rev. Carol Dooley has spent years offering guidance to patients and families during the difficult process of letting go. With a background in metaphysical studies, psychic mediumship, and alternative healing, Carol provides unique insights into the spiritual transitions she has witnessed.Her work as a spiritual counselor and her deep empathy are woven throughout this powerful narrative, helping readers gain comfort and understanding around life's greatest mystery-what comes after death, creating a holistic and spiritually insightful look at end-of-life experiences.The Frankfurt Book Fair, the world's largest trade fair for books, is a prestigious event for authors, publishers, and readers alike. Held at Messe Frankfurt from October 16-20, 2024, it brings together literary professionals from around the world, celebrating literature's global impact. Attendees can visit The Maple Staple booth at Hall 5.1, Stand C35, to receive their free copy of“Heaven Has No Address” and explore this meaningful work.For those unable to attend,“Heaven Has No Address” is available for purchase on Amazon and through major book retailers.About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

