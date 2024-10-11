Notice Of 2024 Third Quarter Results Conference Call And Webcast For Analysts And Investors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Date: October 31, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM (Eastern Time)

EDMUNDSTON, New Brunswick, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acadian Timber Corp. will release its 2024 third quarter results after close on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, which will be available on our website at under“Press Releases.” The release will be followed by a call and webcast on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our and operating results.



To participate in the third quarter conference call, please register here , or follow the link on our website at /presentations_and_webcasts , to receive your unique PIN. The media and investing public may access this conference call via a listen-in mode only. The third quarter conference call will also be webcast live on our website, where it will be archived for future reference. For those unable to attend, a recording will be available until 4:00 PM (Eastern Time) October 30, 2025.

If you have any questions about the third quarter conference call, please contact Susan Wood, Chief Financial Officer at +1-506-737-2345 or ... .

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSX:ADN) (“Acadian”) is one of the largest timberland owners in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S. and has a total of approximately 2.4 million acres of land under management. Acadian owns and manages approximately 777,000 acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick, approximately 300,000 acres of freehold timberlands in Maine and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick. Acadian's products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood and biomass by-products, sold to approximately 90 regional customers. Acadian also develops carbon credits for sale in voluntary carbon credit markets.

Acadian's business strategy is to maximize cash flows from its existing timberland assets through sustainable forest management and other land use activities while growing its business by acquiring assets and actively managing these assets to drive improved performance.