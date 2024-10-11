UMH PROPERTIES, INC. REPORTS ON THE IMPACT OF HURRICANE MILTON

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREEHOLD, NJ, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) (TASE: UMH) reported today on the impact of Hurricane Milton on its portfolio of manufactured communities.



Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“Our communities in Florida experienced high winds and heavy rain which resulted in relatively minor damage. Most importantly, all of our residents and employees are safe. The limited damage to our homes and our communities demonstrates the quality and durability of our homes. We are taking appropriate measures to clean up and repair any damages sustained at our communities. We do not expect the effects of the storm to have a material impact on our operations or financial results. While our damage was minimal, others were not as fortunate. We stand ready to provide support as requested by the local, state and federal governments.”

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 136 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate.

