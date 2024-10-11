Davita Opens Its Doors To Anyone In Florida Needing Dialysis After Hurricane Milton

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the widespread impact of Hurricane Milton, DaVita Kidney Care

dialysis centers have opened their doors to anyone in Florida needing treatment, including those who normally treat at other providers.

Dialysis patients may call DaVita Guest Services at 1-800-400-8331 for help locating dialysis centers and scheduling treatment. Patients and their family members can also visit for information on center openings and modified schedules during this emergency. If in need of urgent medical care, dial 9-1-1.

"Dialysis is a life-sustaining treatment, and it's critical that patients have uninterrupted access to care. We are actively reaching out to all patients who may have missed treatments or require immediate assistance," said Priya Sequeira, senior vice president at DaVita. "Our team is ready to provide the care you need-whether you typically treat with one of DaVita's centers or even with another dialysis provider."

Approximately 50,000 Floridians with kidney failure currently receive dialysis treatment. DaVita activated its emergency response plan in Florida in the days leading up to Hurricane Milton. Thousands of patients were proactively dialyzed ahead of the storm in more than 150 centers. DaVita has deployed water tankers, fuel tankers, generators, additional supplies and medication across the state to help ensure that centers can begin treating patients in impacted locales as soon as possible.

DaVita's national emergency management team is directing and supporting centers in affected areas and routing patients to locations that can safely provide dialysis care.

DaVita teammates have been providing patients with relevant medical information (prescription, dietary instructions and fluid restrictions) should they need to dialyze at a different center. Since the initial forecast of Hurricane Milton, DaVita has been communicating evacuation information with patients and coordinating with other dialysis and health care providers to help ensure continuity of care. DaVita will help track where patients will be transferred and hold regularly scheduled check-ins with local teams to help coordinate the safety of those impacted.

For more information on emergency preparedness, visit .

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA ) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. As a comprehensive kidney care provider, DaVita has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey-from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of June

30, 2024, DaVita served approximately 265,100 patients at 3,124 outpatient dialysis centers, of which 2,672 centers were located in

the

United States and 452 centers were located in 13 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere.

To learn more, visit

DaVita/About .

Media Contact:

Matthew Clyburn

[email protected]

(860) 944-8653

SOURCE DaVita

