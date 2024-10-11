(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein,

Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Nomura Holdings Inc ADR ("Nomura" or "the Company") (NYSE: NMR ). Investors who purchased Nomura securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/NMR .

Investigation Details

On September 30, 2024, outlets reported that Nomura was excluded as lead manager for several yen deals after an investigation by Japan's securities watchdog into suspected market manipulation in government bond futures found rule violations by Nomura. On this news, Nomura's American depositary receipt ("ADR") price fell $0.26 per ADR, or 4.74%, to close at $5.22 per ADR on September 30, 2024.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Nomura securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/NMR . You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660 .

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Nathan Miller

332-239-2660 | [email protected]

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED