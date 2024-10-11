Pride Detox: An Affirming LGBTQ+ Specific Inpatient Detox And Residential Treatment Center Opens In Long Beach, CA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New LGBTQIA+ Affirming Detox Center Opens in Long Beach, Offering Safe, Supportive Addiction Recovery Services for Queer and Trans Individuals.

- Donna WeinbergerLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pride Detox is proud to announce the opening of a new era in affirming addiction treatment for the LGBTQIA+ community.As of June 2024, Pride Detox is open, providing a safe and supportive space for LGBTQIA+ individuals seeking recovery.Located in Long Beach, CA, the center offers trauma-informed care in the heart of the inclusive and welcoming city of Long Beach.Pride Detox offers 2 levels of addiction treatment services, including LGBTQ affirming substance use detox and inpatient residential treatment. Pride Detox provides a comfortable medical detox for queer and trans folks withdrawing and seeking recovery from substances like crystal meth, alcohol, benzos & opiates. The small, intimate facility ensures that every individual receives personalized care in a supportive environment where they can begin their journey to healing in recovery.What sets Pride Detox apart from other treatment centers is its commitment to offering more than just standard care; the focus is the safe and affirming space where LGBTQIA+ individuals, especially those in the transgender & nonbinary community, can feel truly seen and understood. "An authentic treatment experience is what makes recovery possible," says Founder & CEO, Donna Weinberger. Nestled in Long Beach, Pride Detox is surrounded by an environment surrounded by LGBTQ+ peers in recovery. In fact, the clean and sober queer folks from the local Queer 12 Step clubhouse bring in weekly meetings to give hope that recovery is possible and actually fun. Seeing queer sober visibility brings hope to the clients at Pride Detox that recovery is reachable.“At Pride Detox, our mission is simple: to provide a safe and supportive environment for LGBTQIA+ individuals facing addiction, empowering them to achieve recovery,” says Donna Weinberger, founder of Pride Detox.“There are many factors that play into a successful recovery from addiction. Being LGBTQIA+ adds more to that plate, and we have closed the gap that has made it more difficult for the LGBTQIA+ community to find effective addiction treatment. Hope is real. Help is here.”Donna Weinberger, a leading voice in LGBTQIA+ addiction recovery with decades of experience, has made it their life's work to create affirming environments for queer and transgender individuals seeking recovery. After opening Inspire Recovery in West Palm Beach, FL, in 2015 & Q Space Detox in Miami-Dade, FL Donna has continued their mission by bringing the "Inspire Recovery" LGBTQ+ affirming and trauma-informed philosophy to Pride Detox.As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, Donna's dedication to providing life-saving interventions for their peers continues to inspire every aspect of Pride Detox.Long Beach offers a unique recovery environment for LGBTQIA+ individuals. The city, known for its inclusive culture and vibrant LGBTQ scene, provides a welcoming backdrop to the healing process. Pride Detox's presence in Long Beach not only enhances the local recovery landscape but also aligns with the city's values of diversity and acceptance. Detoxing in such an affirming environment can serve as a powerful catalyst for personal growth and recovery.For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:Donna Weinberger(866) 465-6889 Ext: 104...To learn more about Pride Detox, schedule an intake, or get involved with our mission, please visit .

