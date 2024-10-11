Cobalt Celebrates Its Dealer Partners, Associates And Vendor Partners And Introduces Its New R31, R31 Surf Model And R35 Surf Models

NEODESHA, Kan., Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium luxury day boat Cobalt Boats continued its regular series of World Class Dealer Meetings with a three-day event held September 9, 10 and 11 at the Abbey Resort in Fontana, WI. As in the past, the annual event recognized last year's accomplishments and built camaraderie among its 250 attendees. This year's theme was“Navigating the Storm: Grit and Perseverance in a Challenging Market,” with a program designed to help deal with common industry challenges. On arrival day, the group enjoyed heavy hors d'oeuvres at Gordy's Lakefront Marine leading up to the exciting introduction of three new Cobalt models, the R31, R31 Surf and R35 Surf.



Dealer Activities

On Day 2, the dealer activities started in earnest. A Fun Run/Walk started the day, followed by a group breakfast and the Opening Ceremony for the Business Meeting. Topics included the state of the industry (challenging), state of the company (strong), a market-share update and a thorough overview of upcoming new products. The morning ended with Cobalt management hosting a 'Fireside Chat' to address dealer questions. After a group lunch, the afternoon featured test drives of the new boats, along with breakout sessions that included training on the new features and accessories, the introduction of a new line of Cobalt Trailers and visits to the Vendor Mall to see the latest offerings. The evening was reserved for the dealer Awards Banquet, where attendees were encouraged to dress in their favorite sports team attire. In this festive atmosphere, the following dealers were recognized for achieving the highest rankings in sales and customer satisfaction: