Israel Steps Up Beirut Bombings As It Weighs How To Strike Iran

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Israel stepped up aimed at Hezbollah in Lebanon while continuing to deliberate how to retaliate against Iran for last week's missile attack.

Israel bombed Beirut on Thursday night in an operation that killed 22 people and wounded 117, according to the Lebanese ministry. The assault was part of efforts to degrade the Tehran-backed group, a campaign that includes an ongoing ground invasion of southern Lebanon.

Several incidents that wounded United Nations peacekeepers in the country drew criticism from abroad, and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reminded his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant of“the importance of ensuring the safety” of the UN force, according to a statement from the Pentagon. Austin urged Gallant“to pivot from military operations to a diplomatic pathway as soon as feasible.”

Israel says the air and ground assault on Lebanon is necessary because diplomatic efforts have failed to stop Hezbollah's missile and drone attacks. The offensive has so far killed hundreds of people and caused more than a million to flee their homes, according to the Lebanese government.

On the question of how Israel will deliver on its vow to strike Iran - which fired a barrage of missiles on Oct. 1 - a meeting of its security cabinet on Thursday evening ended without a decision, according to an Israeli official, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations. It's unclear if there are divisions within Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government or if it's biding its time.

Peacekeepers Injured

The United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon said two of its personnel were injured on Friday by explosions near its headquarters that were blamed on Israeli forces. One was taken to a hospital. It's the second such incident involving the UN peacekeepers in the past two days.

The Israel Defense Forces said the peacekeepers were“inadvertently hurt during combat against Hezbollah.” The IDF“expresses deep concern” and is conducting“a thorough review at the highest levels of command to determine the details,” it said.

France's foreign ministry summoned the Israeli ambassador and said the country's authorities“must explain themselves.”



“Shelling UN peacekeepers is unacceptable,” the German government said.



The UN's Lebanon mission, in place for decades, has about 10,000 personnel from roughly 50 countries.

Biden's Warning

A day before Israel's cabinet meeting, US President Joe Biden spoke to Netanyahu for the first time in about six weeks. They discussed Israel's response to Iran's attack - which caused little damage but forced millions of Israelis into shelters and killed one person in the West Bank.

The US leader has warned Israel against striking Iran's oil-export facilities or nuclear sites, which Tehran would view as especially provocative, and is pressing for a response limited to military targets.



The US, European and Arab states are concerned that a major Israeli attack on Iran could trigger a regionwide war that would force Washington to intervene directly, push up energy prices and hurt the global economy. Biden has an incentive to keep the Middle East as calm as possible ahead of US elections in less than a month.



There's no guarantee Netanyahu will fall in line, however, given the Biden administration's reluctance to cut weapons supplies to Israel or take other measures that might force his hand.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Turkmenistan on Friday for the first time since the Iranian leader was elected earlier this year, underlining the increased economic and defense ties between the two nations. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the final say over Iranian foreign and military policy, but the president has influence over both areas.

In Lebanon, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri - a key ally of Hezbollah - said France and the UK are trying to reach a cease-fire deal between the group and Israel. But, he said,“the US rejection remains an obstacle,” according to comments aired on Al-Jadeed TV.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said he has discussed prospects for a cease-fire with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The US says it supports Israel's military operations against Hezbollah, designated a terrorist organization by America and many other countries, but“ultimately” wants a diplomatic solution.



The Israeli military's chief of staff and the head of intelligence agency Shin Bet both went into southern Lebanon to assess troops' actions on Thursday, in a sign of how operations in Lebanon are deepening.

Gaza Fighting

Fighting between Israel and Hamas - another Iran-supported militant group considered a terrorist organization by the US - continues in Gaza, and truce talks have been stalled for months. Israel has sent troops back into the north of the Palestinian territory in recent days and issued fresh orders for civilians to leave certain areas, indicating the conflict shows no sign of ending after more than a year.

Israel announced the death of three soldiers in Gaza on Thursday.



Gaza has been devastated by the 12 months of war, and a United Nations panel said Thursday Israel has carried out a concerted effort to destroy the territory's health-care system.

With assistance from Dana Khraiche.