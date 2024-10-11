ISIS Ramains A Persistent Threat To US Security: House Homeland Security Chairman

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Mark Green, the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, has called for explanations from the Biden administration following the arrest of an Afghan refugee accused of a plot in the U.S.

He expressed serious concerns about the ongoing threat posed by to national security.

In a letter obtained by the Daily Mail, Green requested information from FBI Director Christopher Wray and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas about how many suspects and individuals charged with have managed to enter the United States.

In his letter, Green noted that these recent arrests raise significant concerns regarding the persistent threat from ISIS and its extremist supporters, as well as shortcomings in the security vetting process for refugees under the Biden-Harris administration.

Green acknowledged the thwarting of a terrorist plot by Afghan refugee Nasir Tawhidi, asserting that the Biden administration has failed to prevent terrorists from entering the U.S.

Nasir Ahmad Tawhidi is accused of“conspiracy” and“attempting to provide material support to ISIS.” He is also suspected of acquiring weapons and ammunition to carry out a violent attack in the U.S. on November 5 during a large gathering of Americans.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson also sharply criticized the White House earlier this week following news of the Afghan refugee's arrest. He highlighted the transfer of over 77,000 Afghan individuals with humanitarian visas to the U.S. without proper screening or assessment of their circumstances.

Additionally, Republican Representative Michael Cloud from Texas stated that under Biden and Harris, an Afghan national linked to ISIS, who intended to carry out a terrorist attack, was allowed into the country.

Following the revelation of the Afghan migrant's plan for a terrorist attack on U.S. Election Day, Republican politicians have sought to use this incident as a basis for attacking Biden's immigration policies and border control measures. As the November elections approach, immigration remains a key issue for American voters, particularly in swing states.

