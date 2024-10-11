Jamaica Examines Cybersecurity Infrastructure

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Judana Murphy

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – of science, Energy, telecommunications and transport, Daryl Vaz, says the is acutely aware of the need to strengthen Jamaica's cybersecurity infrastructure.

“As digital systems evolve, so do the tactics employed by cybercriminals. Their methods are becoming more sophisticated, and our defences must be equally advanced,” said minister Vaz addressing SynCon Technologies' inaugural Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cybersecurity Summit, in celebration of its 30th anniversary, at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, on Thursday.

The minister shared that AI-powered cybersecurity systems offer a promising solution to this growing threat, as these systems are capable of monitoring network activity 24/7, identifying potential threats and taking immediate action; and explained that when an anomaly is detected, such as an unauthorised access attempt or an unusual spike in traffic, these AI-driven systems can block the threat in real-time and alert relevant authorities.

Pointing out that the need for strong cybersecurity measures is not limited to government systems, he said critical sectors, such as energy, transportation, healthcare and financial services are increasingly relying on digital infrastructure.

“As these industries adopt AI and other advanced technologies, they become potential targets for cyberattacks. This is why the partnership between government and industry is essential, particularly when it comes to securing our nation's critical systems. The growing reliance on AI in these sectors means that AI itself is both a tool and a target in cybersecurity,” Vaz said.

The minister reasoned that this dual role makes it imperative that the government not only invest in AI-driven cybersecurity solutions but also work collaboratively to develop best practices for securing AI systems; adding that the government and industries must foster a culture of continuous learning as cyberthreats are constantly evolving.

“By working together, we can develop comprehensive strategies to address the challenges and risks posed by AI and cybersecurity. This includes sharing threat intelligence, investing in cutting-edge research, and developing industry-wide standards for securing AI systems.”

Minister Vaz said the government has been taking proactive steps to address the evolving threats and opportunities presented by AI, through the establishment of a National AI Task Force, comprising experts from the private sector, academia, civil society, and the public sector. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to the responsible development and adoption of AI.

“We understand that AI, when used responsibly, can be a force for positive change. However, we also recognise that it presents complex challenges, particularly in areas like ethics, bias, privacy, and security. Addressing these challenges requires strong leadership, thoughtful regulation, and ongoing collaboration across all sectors of society,” minister Vaz added.

The post Jamaica examines cybersecurity infrastructure appeared first on Caribbean News Global .