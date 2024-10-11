J&K Admin Amends Civil Services Rules To Set Up Services Selection Board

“There shall be constituted a Service Selected Board for making selection for recruitment to subordinate services/non-gazetted/class IV (MTS) posts borne on establishment of any department or service of the or any Public Sector Undertaking/Government company/Corporation/Board/Organisation and body substantially owned or controlled by the government of union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” the amendment issued by the administration reads.

The move has led to criticism of the LG administration for taking a decision on the matter as an elected government is about to take charge.

“Just when the elected government about to be sworn in,” PDP leader Naeem Akhtar posted on X in an apparent reference to the LG's order.

