Germany To Provide EUR 4B In Military Support To Ukraine In 2025 - Scholz

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany will provide Ukraine with direct military assistance worth EUR 4 billion next year. By the end of the current year, Germany and its partners will provide Ukraine with a support package worth EUR 1.4 billion.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced this before talks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“We will also continue our military support for Ukraine next year. The budget envisages 4 billion euros in direct bilateral assistance,” he said.

Scholz stated that Germany has provided Ukraine with a new military aid package worth 600 million euros, which includes a fifth IRIS-T air defense system, armored vehicles, howitzers, artillery ammunition and drones.

“By the end of the year, with the support of our partners - Belgium, Denmark and Norway -we will also provide Ukraine with another military assistance package worth about 1.4 billion euros. This will include, among other things, additional IRIS-T and Skynex air defense systems, Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, self-propelled and wheeled howitzers, main battle tanks, armored vehicles, combat drones, radars and artillery ammunition,” the Chancellor added.

He stressed that Germany has provided Ukraine with the largest military support of all European countries and will continue to support Ukraine.

Scholz also highlighted the financial and economic assistance provided to Ukraine by the Group of Seven and the European Union.



“All this shows two things. First, Ukraine can rely on us. Secondly, it is a clear signal to Putin that playing for time will not work. We will not back down in our support for Ukraine. This determination, this firmness is also the basis on which we will jointly explore all possibilities for a just and lasting peace for Ukraine,” Scholz emphasized.

He added that he agrees with the President of Ukraine that after the Peace Summit in Switzerland, Russia should participate in the second such conference. He emphasized that peace in Ukraine“can only be achieved on the basis of international law.”

Scholz also emphasized that Germany would not allow Russia to dictate terms of peace.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Berlin on Friday to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

During the meeting, Zelensky is expected to present Ukraine's victory plan to Scholz. The talks will first be held face-to-face, then in an expanded format.

The meeting with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who will receive Zelensky after his talks with the Chancellor, will be held in the same format.

This is Volodymyr Zelensky's fourth visit to Germany since the beginning of 2024.