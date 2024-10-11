75M Tons Of Cargo Shipped Via Ukrainian Maritime Corridor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the launch of Ukraine's maritime corridor, 75 million tons of cargo have been shipped, including 50 million tons of agricultural products.

This was reported by the of Reconstruction of Ukraine on Telegram , as relayed by Ukrinform.

“Since the Ukrainian maritime corridor began operating, the of Greater Odesa have processed 75 million tons of cargo, with 50.1 million tons of that being agricultural products,” the ministry noted.

Ukrainian goods have been exported to 50 countries across all the continents, including Africa, Asia, Europe, and Americas.

The Ministry of Reconstruction highlighted that, as of March 15, 2024, the corridor began 24/7 operations, which boosted exports of agricultural and other products by 20%.

As previously reported, Ukrainian seaports handled seven million tons of cargo in August 2024, which is twice the volume compared to the same period last year.