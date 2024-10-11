U.S., UK Defense Ministers Discuss Support For Ukraine
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held a phone conversation with his UK counterpart, Secretary of State for Defence John Healey, where they discussed the situation in Ukraine, the Middle East conflict, and other pressing issues.
This was reported by the Pentagon , according to Ukrinform.
"Both Secretaries reaffirmed their resolve to support Ukraine against Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war," stated the U.S. Department of Defense.
The ministers also agreed on the importance of deterring Iran and its allied groups from further escalating the conflict in the Middle East.
As previously reported, a visit by the U.S. President to Germany was scheduled this week, where he was expected to meet with other heads of state, including the U.K. Prime Minister, and participate in a Ramstein meeting. However, the visit was postponed due to Hurricane Milton in the U.S. The White House has stated that it is exploring options to reschedule the President's visit and meetings with other leaders.
