Brekelmans: Netherlands Still Has Over EUR 6B For Military Aid To Ukraine

The Netherlands has released EUR 10.4 billion for military aid to Ukraine, of which more than EUR 6 billion has yet to be used.

Dutch Defense Ruben Brekelmans said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

"I see reports going around that EUR 1 billion would be cut from aid to Ukraine. That is not true. Not one euro less will go to Ukraine. In total, EUR 10.4 billion has been released for military aid. Of that, almost EUR 4 billion has been delivered, and there is still over EUR 6 billion room," the minister said.

He noted that he was committed to ensuring that everything is delivered as soon as possible (that is why some contracts are concluded in 2024 instead of 2025).

"Ukraine is fighting an intense battle and cannot wait. As the Netherlands, we continue to support Ukraine. We are among the countries that provide a relatively high level of support," Brekelmans said.

According to him, Ukrainians are fighting not only for their freedom and security, but also for that of Europe.

According to the Dutch Defense Ministry, the Netherlands has now provided EUR 3.76 billion in military aid to Ukraine (as of September 29, 2024). This amount includes the supply of F-16 fighter jets and their equipment, tanks, artillery systems, and armored vehicles.