Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specially Designed Beach Towel (MJA-242)

"I wanted to create a new beach towel that can be used like a tent to provide added shade and comfort for the user," said an inventor, from Macclesfield, VIC., Australia, "so I invented the ECLIPSE TOWEL. My design would shade the face and provide privacy while sunbathing, and it could help keep and snacks cool."

The invention provides an improved design for a beach towel. In doing so, it offers shade from the sun for the face, electronics, and personal items. It also allows the user to dry off after swimming. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience. The invention features a portable and versatile design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for beach and pool goers, sunbathers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Melbourne sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MJA-242, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

