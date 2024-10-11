Holmes Murphy And Brokertech Ventures Bring Global Insurtech Accelerator To Des Moines, Iowa

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Companies, in Partnership with InsurTech Israel, Host Second Annual Global Event at Holmes Murphy Headquarters

Holmes Murphy and BrokerTech Ventures are excited to announce they will be co-hosting the second annual Rapid Global Insurtech Accelerator (RGIA) in partnership with InsurTech Israel. The RGIA will bring 14 insurtech startup founders from across the globe - representing six of seven continents - to Holmes Murphy's headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, November 11-14, 2024.

Kobi Bendelak, CEO and Founder of InsurTech Israel, created the premiere program in 2023 and hosted the inaugural event in his home country of Tel Aviv, Israel. Bendelak says this year, they chose to hold the event in Des Moines as the ideal U.S. location not only because the city is an insurance and financial services hub in the country but also due to Holmes Murphy's headquarters and extensive operations in the city and state.

"I'm consistently in awe of the incredible work Des Moines and the greater state of Iowa have done in the insurtech space," said Bendelak. "Couple that with our connection between Holmes Murphy, BrokerTech Ventures, and InsurTech Israel, and it's amazing how we're able to further strengthen ecosystem ties and build relationships in the global insurance industry. Our relationship with these companies and the state of Iowa is a testament to the power of collaboration, transcending personal, business, and international dimensions."

The foundation and purpose of the RGIA is to build upon the global insurtech ecosystem and not only provide mentorship and business support to accepted global insurtech founders, but also open the door for the global insurtech founders to experience how business is done in the U.S. marketplace.

The startups coming to Des Moines from Africa, Australia, Ireland, Latin America, and beyond will be bringing a diverse range of commercial solutions and technologies with them. As Iowa remains at the forefront of insurtech and the insurance industry, the state, region, and city of Des Moines have been instrumental in bringing this event to life.



"I am inspired by the commitment of our friends and business partners in the Central Iowa insurance community, as well as the state of Iowa, to help InsurTech Israel bring together the best minds in insurance and technology and bring to market trailblazing solutions," said Bendelak. "Their efforts to drive innovation in the global industry further cements Iowa's position as a powerhouse for insurance technology."

"With both Holmes Murphy's and BrokerTech Ventures' headquarters in Des Moines, our collaboration and partnership with the RGIA is a natural fit," said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy Chairman and CEO and BrokerTech Ventures Co-Founder and Co-CEO. "Our goal will always be to bring to market solutions that help our clients identify risks sooner so they can drive down costs faster. We believe insurtechs all over the world have technologies that can help us do that, and we are committed to elevating and supporting them for the greater benefit of all stakeholders."

If you are interested in learning more about the Rapid Global Insurtech Accelerator event, please reach out to Susan Hatten, Holmes Murphy Chief Marketing Officer and BrokerTech Ventures Chief Operating Officer, at [email protected] .

