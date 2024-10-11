Vyrian Offers Free Testing & Counterfeit Detection Services To Support Oems & Distributors Impacted By Hurricane Milton

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

High-tech lab equipment used for electronic component testing and counterfeit detection services.

Vyrian Launches Rapid-Response Support Program for Hurricane-Affected Businesses that require Counterfeit Detection Testing for Electronic Components.

- Sath Sivasothy, Vyrian's VP of Sales of Global Operations

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, Vyrian Incorporated , a leading semiconductor supply chain solutions provider, has announced immediate support measures for distributors and OEM customers impacted by the storm. The company is currently offering free comprehensive electronic components lab testing and counterfeit detection services with a 1-business day turnaround from its Houston-based testing laboratory.

The following test services and procedures are available for this limited time offer:

.External Visual Inspection

.Heated Chemical Testing

.X-Ray

.XRF

.Delid/Decapsulation

.Electrical Testing

.Solderability

.Baking

.Other miscellaneous test procedures as may be required.

All test plans will be in conformance with SAE AS6171: Test Methods Standard; General Requirements, Suspect/Counterfeit, Electrical, Electronic, and Electromechanical Parts. These services are being offered completely free of charge, with no contracts, agreements, or contingencies required. Parts will ship promptly from Vyrian's Houston hub.

“We understand the challenges our industry partners are facing in the wake of Hurricane Milton and other recent storms,” said Sath Sivasothy, Vyrian's VP of Sales of Global Operations.“We're prepared to handle increased demand and have allocated additional resources to ensure smooth operations. Our goal is to provide immediate, practical assistance to help maintain business continuity during this difficult time."

Affected distributors and customers are encouraged to reach out to Dena Moore at ... for assistance and to take advantage of these free services.



About Vyrian Incorporated

Vyrian Inc. is a Houston, Texas-based, award-winning leader in algorithm-based supply chain management and engineering. Our teams specialize in the sales, marketing, and distribution of semiconductor , electromechanical and computer hardware components.

Vyrian offers high-quality, end-to-end supply chain management services that allow its customers to avoid disruption to their production cycles, resolve component shortages and streamline their supply chains. Vyrian's exclusive distribution network spans Europe, Asia, and the Americas to allow quick market access to the critical electronic components its partners need today. Vyrian offers full-scale, comprehensive parts testing to ensure authenticity, conformance, and functionality of its products. As a GIDEP member organization, Vyrian actively works with its partners to reduce component nonconformance and the proliferation of high-risk components in the supply chain.

Vyrian's QMS and facility certifications include AS9120, AS6081, and ESD 20.20 for test, sales, and distribution of electronic components.

For more about Vyrian please visit our website .

For Press Inquiries: ...



