Retail Revolution Took Center Stage At Rockbird Media's Inaugural Retail & E-Commerce Summit Asia Singapore

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Retail Took Center Stage at Rockbird Media's Inaugural Retail & Summit Asia Singapore



SINGAPORE, Oct 11, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The retail and landscape in Southeast Asia witnessed a transformative moment as Rockbird successfully hosted the first-ever Singapore edition of its Retail & E-Commerce Summit Asia (RESA) on September 26, 2024, at One Farrer Hotel. Under the theme "Retail Revolution: The Limitless Growth in the Age of AI," this groundbreaking event brought together over a hundred visionaries, including CEOs, CTOs, and digital transformation leaders from across the region.

With Singapore's retail and e-commerce revenue projected to reach an impressive US$5,901 million in 2024, RESA emerged as a timely platform to explore the transformative potential of AI in this burgeoning sector. The summit delivered on its promise to be a crucible of innovation, offering attendees a rich tapestry of keynote addresses, interactive breakout sessions, and panel discussions led by industry titans.

Key highlights of the event included in-depth explorations of AI-driven personalization, predictive analytics in inventory management, and the seamless integration of online and offline retail experiences.

As Singapore cements its position as a hub for retail innovation, the insights shared at RESA are poised to influence strategies across the region. Participants left the event equipped with practical, actionable knowledge to navigate the AI-driven retail landscape, which are essential in implementing new strategies in their organizations.

RESA Singapore 2024 stands as a true testament to the dynamic evolution of retail in the digital era. Looking ahead, Rockbird Media is optimistic with expanding its scope and reach in the coming years, continuing efforts to solidify RESA's position as a must-attend event in the retail and e-commerce calendar.

For more information, please visit

About rockbird media

Rockbird media is an international business media company that produces B2B events and offers business solutions.

Whether it is through online media and content, must-have business intelligence and analytics, effective networking, and partnering solutions, we help businesses and professionals learn more about the latest trends, and know more about their customers, peers, and competition, to make that decision that allows them to grow.

Media contact:

Ann Jubelle De Vera

...