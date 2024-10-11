Fastest Growing Company In Massachusetts Honored As 2024 Bostinno Fire Award Honoree

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Three-time honoree Uwill recognized for its growth, innovation, and success

NATICK, Mass., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of World Mental Day, Uwill , the leading mental health and wellness solution, announced its recognition as a 2024 BostInno Fire Award Honoree. The recognition highlights fast-growing companies in the Boston area that are transforming their respective industries. Uwill was also honored in 2021 and 2023.

Uwill adds this honor to a growing list of recognition and awards. In August 2024, Uwill was ranked No. 27 in the country and No. 1 in Massachusetts on the annual

Inc. 5000 list, which provides a data-driven look at the most successful and fastest-growing companies in America.

"On this special day, I am thankful for the dedication of our team, our counselor community, and our incredible partners across the globe who work to make mental health care more accessible," said Uwill founder and CEO Michael London. "At a time when mental health has never been more critical, this recognition fuels our commitment to ensure everyone has the support they need to thrive."

As mental health challenges among young adults continue to rise, Uwill is focused on its mission to offer immediate mental health and wellness support eliminating barriers to care. Uwill was founded in 2020 to respond to overwhelming student demand for mental health support. Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform that allows students to book an appointment with a counselor in less than five minutes. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed therapist based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, realtime data, and support.

Uwill has expanded its reach and capabilities and has doubled the number of institutions and students served since 2023. In 2024, Uwill expanded its portfolio by acquiring Boston-based Christie Campus Health and Los Angeles-based Virtual Care Group (VCG). These strategic acquisitions grew Uwill's market presence and strengthened its ability to support partner institutions and students worldwide.

About Uwill: Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, and the 27th fastest growing private company in the nation. As the most cost-effective way to enhance a college's mental health offering, Uwill partners with more than 400 institutions, including Princeton University, the Ohio State University, Santa Fe Community College, and University of Alabama - Online. Uwill is also the exclusive teletherapy education partner for the Online Learning Consortium and teletherapy education partner of NASPA. For more information, visit uwill.

