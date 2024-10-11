Johnson-Schmidt & Associates, Architects Celebrates Over Two Decades Of Shaping Human-Centered Spaces

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In celebrating over 20 years of success, Johnson-Schmidt & Associates, Architects has proven that architecture is about people, communities, and the stories told through the spaces they inhabit.

Corning, New York, Oct. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson-Schmidt & Associates, Architects has connected people to the places they inhabit for over 20 years, blending its technical expertise of planning and design with the artistry of building structures that reflect the individuals and communities who use them. As the firm celebrates this milestone, it reaffirms its dedication to creating architecturally and emotionally resonating spaces.

The forward-thinking company specializes in the historic preservation and the adaptive reuse of commercial, institutional, municipal, and residential projects. Johnson-Schmidt & Associates focuses on revitalizing historic buildings and districts to contribute to the vibrancy of the communities it serves while providing functional, sustainable, and historically respectful solutions.

The vision, leadership, and resilience of Elise Johnson-Schmidt, the firm's founder and principal architect, have immensely contributed to Johnson-Schmidt & Associates' success over the past two decades. Elise possesses an uncanny ability to see potential where others see obstacles, and it's this foresight that guided the firm's pioneering initiatives in historic preservation and adaptive reuse.

Since the early 1990s, Elise has been a driving force behind many of the preservation planning efforts that have transformed downtown Corning. She worked on more than 150 facade improvement projects in the historic district as the Executive Director of the Market Street Restoration Agency, setting a new benchmark for urban revitalization.

In fact, it was Elise who led the creation of Corning's 600-building Southside Historic District. This is a remarkable achievement in urban planning and historic preservation, made possible by her ability to see the potential in underused historic structures. This initiative was a bold vision at the time. It became visible as the first downtown revitalization project in America back in the 1970s and established Corning as a model for historic revitalization across the United States. Elise's chapter with this revitalization project started in 1996, when she established the upper floor development program to bring back vitality to this historic district after the effects of the new highway that circumvented downtown. They developed over 200 market-rate apartments in the 5-block historic district, bringing life back to downtown.

Beyond New York, Elise consulted on major historic preservation projects such as New York's Grand Central Terminal for conservator Frank Welsh and Boston's Trinity Church as an employee of Ann Beha Associates. These works have solidified her reputation for paying the utmost attention to detail and having a deep respect for history.

Elise was entering a challenging landscape while founding Johnson-Schmidt & Associates.“Historic preservation was regarded as a niche practice back then,” Elise recalls.“Also, the financial viability of preserving historic buildings wasn't always clear to developers.” Determined to contribute to this emerging field, she leveraged the Historic Preservation Tax Credit program. Elise understood the financial tools available to make preservation feasible and used that expertise to secure projects for her fledgling firm.

Besides Elise's vision and expertise, the firm's dedicated team is pivotal to Johnson-Schmidt & Associates' success. Senior Project Manager Erik Lundberg along with a team of talented, energetic professionals utilize their extensive knowledge in architecture and historic preservation to help the company meet and exceed clients' standards while innovating and adapting to challenges in the field.

Johnson-Schmidt & Associates has completed multiple high-profile projects that highlight its expertise. The restoration and expansion of the Market Street Historic District in Corning is one of them. This project restored several building facades to their original design, helping to secure landmark designation for the district expansion.

The restoration of Delaware, Lackawanna & Western Railroad Station, an underutilized storage shed, into a vibrant local museum is another significant project. However, it was spearheading the development of apartments in the city that Elise and her team are most proud of. For instance, Johnson-Schmidt & Associates collaborated with Klugo Partners to rehabilitate and convert a 10,000-square-foot mixed-use building into seven upstairs market-rate apartments. A NY Main Street grant, property tax reduction through 444-a, and historic preservation tax credits funded the project. This is one example of a typical development project undertaken by Johnson-Schmidt & Associates.







One of Johnson-Schmidt & Associates Affordable Housing Restoration Projects

“Revitalizing historic buildings for both market-rate and affordable apartments has been particularly rewarding for us because it means we contribute to addressing the community's needs, especially during a time when housing prices have soared. We don't only preserve the past, it's also part of our mission to create a livable future for everyone. Our goal is to make historic preservation accessible to all,” Elise passionately remarks.







One of Johnson-Schmidt & Associates Affordable Housing Restoration Projects

The firm intends to expand its scope over the next few years, taking on new projects, including potential collaborations with national parks. Historic preservation and the creation of living spaces will still be the core of its work. These new ventures will offer exciting opportunities to further establish Johnson-Schmidt & Associates' reputation as an innovator in thoughtful, sustainable preservation design.

