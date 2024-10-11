Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Means To Purchase/Dispense Marijuana Products (MBQ-441)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there should be a way for consumers to select and purchase various cannabis products without waiting in line for a cashier at a dispensary or even when the dispensary is closed," said one of two inventors, from Syracuse, N.Y., "so we invented the BUD BOX. Our design would provide added convenience for customers."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to purchase and dispense marijuana and cannabis products. In doing so, it eliminates the need to wait in line at a dispensary. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it allows purchases to be made at any time of the day or night. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for marijuana dispensaries. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MBQ-441, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

