TRATON Sells A Total Of 85,300 Vehicles In The Third Quarter Of 2024


10/11/2024 2:10:43 PM

TRATON sells a total of 85,300 vehicles in the third quarter of 2024
TRATON sells a total of 85,300 vehicles in the third quarter of 2024

Munich, 11 October 2024 The TRATON GROUP recorded increasing unit sales in the third quarter of 2024 in a normalizing market environment. According to preliminary data, a total of 85,300 vehicles were delivered across the TRATON brands in the third quarter of 2024, up 5% on the prior-year quarter. In the first nine months of the year, unit sales amounted to 245,400 vehicles, equivalent to a decline of 2%.

TRATON GROUP unit sales:


Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Delta 9M 2024 9M 2023 Delta
TRATON GROUP 85,300 81,400 5% 245,400 249,500 -2%

of which all-electric vehicles 		530 540 -2% 1,130 1,190 -5%
- Scania Vehicles & Services 21,800 21,300 2% 74,100 67,700 9%

of which all-electric vehicles 		80 40 82% 190 190 0%
- MAN Truck & Bus 19,900 28,100 -29% 69,200 84,200 -18%

of which all-electric vehicles 		150 280 -47% 380 670 -43%
- International Motors 31,500 22,400 41% 66,800 68,200 -2%

of which all-electric vehicles 		290 210 37% 460 280 63%
- Volkswagen Truck & Bus 12,400 9,700 28% 35,700 29,800 20%

of which all-electric vehicles 		10 10 75% 100 50 115%

Percentage changes based on unrounded figures

Scania and Volkswagen Truck & Bus again sold more vehicles in the third quarter of 2024 than in the prior-year quarter. This was mainly due to the continued strong market environment in South America, whereby declines in European business at Scania have been more than offset.

The persistently weak market environment in Europe, particularly in Germany, impacted unit sales of trucks at MAN Truck & Bus . Bus and van sales were also below those in the prior-year quarter.

International (formerly Navistar) increased its unit sales compared to the prior-year quarter. Due to a fire at the plant of a mirror supplier in the second quarter of 2024, some trucks could not be completed and delivered as planned. The vast majority of the resulting delivery backlog has since been cleared. Unit sales of buses were also up year-on-year in the third quarter as deliveries of the new school bus model continued to ramp up.

The TRATON GROUP will publish its 9M 2024 Interim Statement on October 28, 2024. It will be available here:

With its brands Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, TRATON SE is the parent and holding company of the TRATON GROUP and one of the world's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers. The Group's product portfolio comprises trucks, buses, and light-duty commercial vehicles.“Transforming Transportation Together. For a sustainable world.”: this intention underlines the Company's ambition to have a lasting and sustainable impact on the commercial vehicle business and on the Group's commercial growth.


