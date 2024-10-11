University Of Central Lancashire Signs Mou With Brinton Healthcare For Nanotechnology Research

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The University of Central Lancashire will work with

Brinton Healthcare UK Ltd .

to explore innovative ways of treating skin diseases using nanoparticle technology.

Following an official Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing, Professor of and Drug delivery Kamalinder Singh will lead on the collaboration with Brinton as the company focuses to deliver skincare and dermatological therapies using topical nanocarriers for targeted treatment.



Picture-(L-R) Professor Kamalinder Singh, Dr Praveen Kumar Tavva, Professor StJohn Crean and Dr Clare Lawrence, Dean of the School of Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences





The research collaboration will explore new avenues and innovative solutions for treatment of skin diseases, opening opportunities for intellectual property, commercialisation, and better patient care.





Delivering drug treatment using nanoparticles, which are up to 10,000 times smaller than the thickness of human hair, allows for a more targeted and controlled delivery.





Rahulkumar Darda, Chairman and Managing Director of Brinton Pharmaceuticals Ltd ., said, "Our Global research and development in the UK is devoted to pioneering the most innovative skincare solutions accessible to everyone.”





“Topical nanocarriers aim to mitigate some of the drawbacks associated with traditional dermatological care modalities,” said Professor of Pharmaceutical Technology and Drug delivery, Kamalinder Singh .





“They enable targeted delivery of active ingredients, controlled release, protection of susceptible groups from degradation, sustained stability, deep penetration into the skin and lower toxicity. We will be exploring nanotechnology-based drug delivery systems for chronic skin diseases like psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, as some of future projects as part of the collaboration,” Professor Singh explained.





Dr Praveen Kumar Tavva, Director and Chief Scientific Officer at Brinton Healthcare UK Ltd , said,“Brinton Healthcare UK Ltd. is exponentially expanding its global research and development operations in the UK, with an unparalleled mission to develop skincare solutions that cater to the diverse needs of consumers worldwide.





"By harnessing the latest, state-of-the-art, science and technology, we aspire to create products that are not only remarkably effective but also exquisitely tailored to the unique needs of our global consumers,” Dr Tavva opined.





Vijey Christopher, Head of International Business Brinton Pharmaceuticals Ltd ., commented,“Our partnership with the University of Central Lancashire is crucial in our quest to develop cutting-edge skincare solutions. The exceptional synergy between our in-house expertise and the University's academic prowess enables us to create revolutionary products that significantly enhance the skin health and well-being of our consumers."





Professor StJohn Crean, Pro Vice Chancellor (Research and Enterprise) at the University, and Dr Praveen Kumar Tavva, exchanged the jointly signed MoU.