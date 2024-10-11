Gebrüder Weiss Expands Logistics Facilities In Georgia Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Gebrüder Weiss expands logistics facilities in Georgia

The international and logistics company Gebrüder Weiss has extended its logistics terminal in Tbilisi, Georgia, by some 13,000 square meters in a move that will further expand its capacities in the Caucasus region.

Wolfram Senger-Weiss, CEO at Gebrüder Weiss, says:“This expansion is our response to the rising demand for transport and logistics services in the region, which are growing largely due to the increase in trade between the European Union, Georgia, and its neighbors Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

Alexander Kharlamov, country manager for Georgia at Gebrüder Weiss, says:“This is the third time we have expanded the logistics center since it opened 12 years ago.

“With this move, the first expansion in 2019, and the location's connection to the railway network the following year, we now have a total of 142,000 square meters of warehousing, handling space, railway, parking and open area at Tbilisi, with over 177 staff providing a full range of logistics services to our customers in the region.”

Thomas Moser, regional manager Black Sea/CIS at Gebrüder Weiss, says:“We are also using this expansion as an opportunity to further build out our transport services in the Caucasus region and to ramp up our collaboration with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries.

“This will benefit our international key account customers, too.”

The most recent investment of 11.5 million euros in the Tbilisi terminal brings the company's total investment in the location to more than 25 million euros since its inception.

More than a decade ago, Gebrüder Weiss recognized the untapped economic potential held by Georgia and the geostrategic importance of the Central Asian countries when it first invested in the region in 2012. As a result, the company chose to establish an own location in Georgia.

The logistics center at Tbilisi International Airport has since become a central hub for the growing exchange of goods between Europe and Central Asia, and within the Caucasus region.

Free trade agreements with the European Union and the Eurasian Economic Union have further boosted trade levels and made Georgia an important transit country.

Today, manufacturers in the textiles, household goods, high-tech, and automotive industries all make use of Gebrüder Weiss's services – from truck and rail transport to air and sea freight, customs clearance and warehouse logistics.

Over the past five years, Gebrüder Weiss's Georgian operation has processed around 130,000 shipments weighing some 470,000 tons.