Rumble Director Sells Nearly 83,000 Company Shares
10/11/2024 2:07:07 PM
Arsov Robert, a director at
Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) , recently sold
almost 83,000 shares
of the company's stock and collected more than $427,900 from the sales.
The sales were in tranches of 27,500 shares, and they occurred daily, for a total of three days. The price at which he made the sales was between $5.12 and $5.24.
So, why is he selling so many of his shares? Well, it is not unusual for directors to sell off stock as part of personal financial planning. However, one should always be wary of insider activity. In many cases, investors are left wondering if it means a lack of confidence in the company's...
