US Data Highlights Thieves' Disinterest In Evs
Date
10/11/2024 2:06:48 PM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Data collected by the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has revealed that car thieves
aren't as interested in battery electric vehicles
(BEVs) compared to conventional gas-powered cars. Of the
more than one million cars
stolen in the United States last year, few of them were electric, report experts from the NICB as well as the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).
An analysis of auto insurance claims by the IIHS revealed that electric cars comprised four of the six least-stolen cars. Furthermore, while 49 out of...
