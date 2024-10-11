Miningnewsbreaks FE Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: FE) (OTCQB: FEMFF) (WKN: A2JC89) Announces Proposed $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FE Battery Metals (CSE: FE) (OTCQB: FEMFF) (WKN: A2JC89) today announced a planned non-brokered private placement, which aims to raise up to $1,000,000 in total gross proceeds. The company plans to issue up to 8,750,000 flow-through common shares at $0.08 per unit and 4,285,714 hard dollar common shares at $0.07 per unit. FE Battery Metals plans to use the net proceeds from the private placement for general working capital and further exploration of its Quebec properties.

About FE Battery Metals Corp.

FE Battery Metals is focused on identifying, exploring and advancing early-stage lithium pegmatite projects in Canada. The company's primary efforts have been on exploration projects located in Quebec, with its flagship property being the Augustus Lithium Property. Augustus is located in the immediate vicinity of Val d'Or Quebec where several historical prospects and a previously active lithium mine is located within a 10km radius from the property. North American Lithium mine (“NAL”) and the Authier Project are two notable projects in the area that highlight the potential of the Augustus Lithium Property. FE Battery Metals' current land holdings amount to over 60,000 acres in Quebec along with other exploration projects located throughout North America. For more information about the company, please visit .

