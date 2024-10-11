PM Patronises Ehsan Members' Forum
10/11/2024 2:03:17 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, the Center for Empowerment and Care of the Elderly (Ehsan), one of the centres under the umbrella of the Qatar Social Work Foundation, which operates under the umbrella of the Ministry of Social Development and Family, organised yesterday the forum for the centre's members, in conjunction with the Arab Day for the Elderly.
The forum was attended by HE the Minister of Social Development and Family Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad and a number of Ministers and senior officials in the state. The forum included the showing of a video of members of the centre sharing their stories on joining Ehsan's clubs. In the video, they thanked Qatar's wise leadership and everyone who contributed in supporting and caring for them. The ceremony also included a segment which addressed messages of appreciation and respect from the young to the elders, and reviewed the cognitive and life experiences that the new generation of adults has acquired.
