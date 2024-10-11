Refer Friend To Land Job With Recruiting For Good And Earn The Sweetest Concert

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Agency Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund causes; and is rewarding candidate referrals with all-inclusive concert experience.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl cause, meaningful parties, and sweet nonprofits.In an effort to make a greater difference in LA by helping fund nonprofits; Recruiting for Good is making fundraising fun by rewarding referrals with donations, and The Sweetest Concert Experience .Refer a talented friend to land a job with Recruiting for Good to earn all-inclusive concert in LA, NY, or Vegas.When friend completes probation period; Recruiting for Good rewards gift cards to stay at sweet hotel, rideshare to event, and VIP Tix.According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to help your friends land sweet jobs, and party for good? Join the club! Checkout our open positions to refer qualified friends."AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Nonprofits! To learn more visit: Good for You + Community Too!Refer a Friend to Land a Sweet Job with Recruiting for Good; and Party for Good! After your friend completes probation period earn The Sweetest Concert Experience in LA, NY, or Vegas (Stay at The Sweetest Hotel, Rideshare to Event, and a Pair of VIP Tix). In LA + NY + VegasLove to Experience The Sweetest Concerts and Do Some GOOD? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Earn The Sweetest All-Inclusive Concert Experience Experience. Stay at The Sweetest Hotels + Rideshare to Event + Enjoy VIP Tix.Rewarding Sweet Concerts in 2025; Pink in LA (May), Beyoncé in London (August), U2 in Vegas (October)...and Billie Eilish in Barcelona (June)Participate today to secure your limited available rewards. Experience!

