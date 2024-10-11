Artificial Intelligence Could Be The Key To Predictive Aviation Safety

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Find out more at IASS 2024 in Rio de Janeiro

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The goal for is a proactive safety that will enable airlines, regulators, air navigation service providers, and other stakeholders to identify, understand, and mitigate emerging risks well before they result in an accident or incident. Artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced computing are seen as keys to achieving that goal, but how does the industry harness that potential and make proactive safety a reality?

At Flight Safety Foundation's 77th annual International Aviation Safety Summit (IASS) next month in Rio de Janeiro, a panel of experts from some of the world's most advanced safety information collection, analysis, and sharing programs will discuss how their programs are pushing the boundaries of safety through advanced data sharing, collaborative analysis, and cross-regional cooperation. Leaders from the Brazilian Commercial Aviation Safety Team, the U.S. Aviation Safety Team, and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency's Data4Safety program will explore how integrating diverse safety data and methodologies can potentially transform aviation safety and foster a global network committed to innovation and excellence in risk management.

Commercial aviation in all its forms runs on and produces vast amounts of data, and it has long been understood that unlocking that data is essential for continuous safety improvement. In a separate session, a panel of technology experts will dive into how AI and advanced computing are being used to improve aviation safety processes and to better understand new data streams and the relationships between hazards, as well as other factors that could affect the safety of flight.

IASS 2024 is scheduled for Nov. 5–7 at the Grand Hyatt Rio de Janeiro. For more information and to register, please visit the IASS 2024 page on the Foundation's website.

